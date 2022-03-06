Aleida Núñez tries to hide the most essential with just a pose | Instagram

Beautiful and spectacular! This is how the Mexican actress Aleida Núñez shone for social networks trying to hide only the most essential of her voluptuous anatomy only with her way of posing before the camera.

the always beautiful Aleida Nunez He decided to wear a dress for the occasion that seemed to have no reason to be, because it is definitely so transparent that it allowed his followers to appreciate a lot of the Televisa star through this photograph.

The beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara complemented her image with an elegant make-up and a really glamorous hairstyle, this with a look and a really powerful expression that she threw towards the camera lens so that Internet users will enjoy the result of the photo even more.

Aleida Nunez posed like the professional she is for her photographer standing and in profile taking a mirror in the background and stealing sighs wholesale on social networks, the image liked Internet users so much that it was taken up to be shared on a fan account of the famous actress.

Aleida Núñez tries to hide the most essential with just a pose. Photo: Instagram.



Currently, Núñez’s followers are more than happy after he shared on his social networks that he is being part of a new project, the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, news that made him very happy because it means that viewers will be able to appreciate his beauty and talent from Monday to Friday. Friday on the small screen.

Aleida Núñez shared that she will give life to Selena a character that will undoubtedly be full of beauty, since the actress has already shared some photographs of Selena from Xochimilco where she can be seen in a very fitted and short dress in a striking color, which they complemented with white tennis shoes and huge earrings.

The famous woman has said that she is more than happy to return to soap operas and bring this woman to life on the small screen. Nuñez is one of the few celebrities who has kept her image fresh and current on television and not only because of her role as an actress.

The star has also developed talents such as singing and conducting, which have led her to be frequently invited to various television programs such as the Hoy Program and some comedy shows alongside Israel Jaitovich.