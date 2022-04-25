Aleida Núñez unseats Maribel Guardia with a dazzling figure | Instagram

The queen of Carnival! This is how the stunning Mexican actress Aleida Núñez looked in a well-known Mexican Carnival where she showed off an impact figure with which she ousted the very beautiful Maribel Guardia.

Maribel Guardia She is recognized as one of the most beautiful women in Mexican entertainment and, like some other famous women, has ventured into the world of music, which is why she has used Adventurer-style outfits, a style that the beauty Aleida Nunez returned to participate in the Carnival.

The also singer decided to make white her color to be part of the parade of allegorical cars of the place and with her beauty, rhythm and warmth, she put a tremendous atmosphere in the renowned event.

The Corazón Guerreron actress used some applications that made her look very bright in an outfit that barely covered the most essential part of the upper part, she made use of some straps and some beards in the lower part with the same objective.

Aleida Núñez unseats Maribel Guardia with a dazzling figure. Photo: Instagram.



Aleida Nunez She used some stars on her head, giving the impression of wearing a crown, and accessorized her outfit with shiny stockings, matching high boots and a kind of cape.

The artist could not miss the moment of being close to people and recorded that important moment to share it on her social networks, her beautiful smile made evident the warmth and happiness that being close to her audience gives her.

Juan Ferrara’s ex shared a photo of the event 21 hours ago, which has already exceeded 17 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The stunning star of Televisa took the opportunity to thank the people for her welcome and warmth.

Last night at the Cosamaloapan Carnival, Veracruz. Happy and full of love… ������Thanks, we had an incredible time, she shared the famous one with the image.

Internet users took advantage of the comment box to once again tell Aleida Núñez how beautiful she is and thank her for being so simple and keeping in touch with her followers; In addition to sharing each of her projects and her steps in the artistic world, where she is more than active.