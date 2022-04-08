Alejandra Ávalos confirms the case of her cousin with Luis de Llano

Speaking about the case Louis of Llano with Sasha Sokol, Alexandra Avalos He tried to defend his cousin-in-law, but ended up confirming that the producer started a relationship with his cousin when she was a minor.

A month after Sasha Sökol spoke publicly about the alleged abuse of which she was a victim by Luis de Llano since she was 14 years old, the creative denied having committed any crime, but she refuted his statements, affirmed that he does have evidence and alerted him You will see it in court.





So when talking about the case, Alejandra Ávalos began by remembering that she worked with the producer for a long time; she even revealed that De Llano is part of her family, since he married a first cousin of hers. “I was very favored in my artistic career by Mr. Luis de Llano. I worked a lot on projects with him,” said the actress in an interview with Gaby Bazan.

“Luis de Llano is my family, he married a first cousin of mine. Sasha is a great friend with whom I was in the last Big Brother VIP; I communed with her in many situations of brotherhood. I knew Sasha as a child, she accompanied Luis to almost everything he did as a producer, I did choirs for Timbiriche, for her album “.

“As a child, I was 16 years old when I met Luis de Llano, I saw many things very closely. At the end of life, Luis is getting married to a cousin of mine and now it is very difficult for me to determine what was right or what was wrong because at the time all adults accepted Luis’ relationships with minors, that is a reality.”Avalos admitted.

And ended up confirming that her cousin, like Sasha, was also a minor when she started a relationship with Luis: “Somehow, she also met Luis when she was 14 or younger. She had a long-term relationship with Luis from a very young age and that was also approved by her own parents. So if the parents, at some point, give you consent and you as a teenager insist on having a relationship with someone and you think it’s the best thing for you, and your family leaves you, well, there’s nothing to judge. This is the history and reality of all, because at that time I remember that there was still no determining that minors at a certain age … was a crime.

When talking about how the situation in Mexico has changed, she recalled cases of other celebrities: “I mean, I remember that in those times that didn’t exist. If I was Luis Miguel with a Lucia Mendez It wasn’t frowned upon, nobody talked about the lady being a pederast, or that she deserved jail. Erika Buenfil was with Mr. Víctor Hugo O’Farril and Erika was a minor. Salma began a relationship with Mr. Víctor Hugo O’Farril, and the same, she was a minor “.

Alejandra questioned: “I want to know when all this changed, because everyone’s structure, mental, moral, changed with respect to how the laws were made. But at the time we all knew perfectly well who was with whom.”