Alejandra Ávalos revealed that her cousin, like Sasha Sokol, also had a relationship with Luis de Llano when she was a minor

After the serious complaint he made sasha sokol about the abuse that producer Luis de Llano did to her, the Timbiriche interpreter revealed that she would take legal action against Louis of Llano after having had a relationship when she was 14 and he was 39, The actress Alejandra Ávalos defended the producer and revealed that her cousin also dated the artist when she was the same age as the former Timbiriche.

In an interview with Gaby Bazán, The singer also spoke about the case of Luis de Llano and the interpreter of ‘Japi’ and said that it was very difficult for her to express an opinionbecause she is very close to the producer of Televisa, since in addition to having worked with him, they are part of the family because he married his first cousin.

“As a child, I would have been 16 years old when I met Luis de Llano, I saw many things very closely. At the end of his life, Luis marries a cousin of mine and now it is very difficult for me to determine what was right or what was wrong because at the time all adults accepted Luis’ relationships with minors, that is a reality.” Sasha Sokol

According to the statements of Ávalos, 53, her cousin and De Llano met when she was 14 years old, the same age as the former Timbiricheand said that they dated for many years, until they reached the altar and formed a family.

“She also met Luis when she was 14 or younger. She had a relationship with Luis for many years from a very young age and that was also approved by her own parents.”, Said the actress, who defended the producer on the grounds that at that time adults knew about these relationships.

“So if the parents, at some point, give you consent and as a teenager you insist on having a relationship with someone and you think it’s the best thing for you, and your family leaves you, well, there’s nothing to judge. This is the history and reality of all, because at that time I remember that there was still no determining that minors at a certain age… was a crime. Sasha Sokol

Alejandra Ávalos commented that Sasha Sokol is not the only celebrity who dated an adult when she was a minorWell, he also mentioned that Luis Miguel, Erika Buenfil and Salma Hayek had a relationship with older personalities and everyone knew it.

“That is, I remember that in those times that did not exist. If Luis Miguel walked with a Lucía Méndez he was not frowned upon, nobody talked about the lady being a pederast, or that she deserved jail. Erika Buenfil was with Mr. Víctor Hugo O’Farril and Erika was a minor. Salma began a relationship with Mr. Víctor Hugo O’Farril, and the same, she was a minor”. Sasha Sokol

