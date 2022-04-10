Alejandra Ávalos reveals that Luis de Llano had several relationships with minors

After the actress Sasha Sokol denounced on social networks and before the law, the producer Louis of Llano for allegedly having abused her when she was a minor and had been in a relationship since Sasha I was 14 years old, until I was 17, the famous Alejandra Ávalos revealed that the producer had more relationships with minors.

In a recent interview, the singer Alejandra Ávalos reacted to the complaint filed by sasha sokol and revealed that she is neither for nor against either party, since she always had a very good relationship with Sasha and Luis de Llano, in the end she became part of their family.

In addition, Ávalos stressed that he does not understand why people are scared that Luis de Llanowhen he was 39 years old, had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl, because at the time it was well seenadded to the fact that Sasha was not the only minor with whom he dated, being over 35 years old.

“At the end of his life, Luis marries a cousin of mine. and now it is very difficult for me to determine what was right or what was wrong because at the time all the adults accepted those relations of Luis with minors, that is a reality, somehow, she (her cousin) too met Luis when he was 14 years old or younger”, explained Alejandra Avalos.

Alexandra Avalos He also mentioned that when Luis de Llano began dating his cousin, she being a minor, no one in the family viewed that relationship with bad eyes, nor did they try to interfere with it, for which he considers that you should not judge what Luis de Llano did when dating girls which was more than 20 years apart.

“She had a relationship with Luis for many years from a very young age and that too was approved by his own parents. So if the parents, at some point, give you consent and you as a teenager insist on having a relationship with someone and you think it’s the best thing for you, and your family leaves you, well, Well, there is nothing to judge.” said the famous

The singer Avalos He also recalled that during all the time he knew of the relationship of Luis de Llano and Sasha Sokol, never saw it happen nothing out of the ordinary, Well, she is aware that the young singer accompanied the producer to all the events.

“Luis de Llano is my family, He married a first cousin of mine. Sasha is a great friend with whom I was in the last Big Brother VIP, I communed with her in many sorority situations. I knew Sasha since she was a child, she accompanied Luis to almost everything he did as a producer, I did choirs for Timbirichefor her album”counted.

Finally, the famous Alejandra Ávalos reflected on how the morals of society have changed regarding issues like this, since she assures that it has been the passage of time and the laws that have caused relationships with minors to be frowned upon . “This is the history and reality of all, because at that time then I remember that there was still no determining that minors at a certain age was a crime.