Alejandra Espinoza and her leading debut

Mezcaliente Alejandra Espinoza as Mariluz

Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007, Alejandra Espinoza, has managed to steal the hearts of the entire Hispanic community with her talent, beauty and charisma, since the beautiful Mexican will make her debut as the protagonist of Televisa’s new melodrama “Corazón Guerrero”, but what is this story about? ?

Through her social networks, Alejandra Espinoza has published photos of her character in the new TelevisaUnivision telenovela. She has shared with her almost three million followers how excited she is to debut on the small screen.

what is your character about

Espinoza will give life to the character of Mariluz García, a determined and independent woman who does not allow herself to be defeated by adversity, fights and moves forward with optimism and courage. Seeking to improve herself, she studies an online career. Despite the absence of her father, Guadalupe, her loving mother, and Conchita, her grandmother and life teacher, have provided her with a stable home.





This is how the recordings of Alejandra Espinoza’s telenovela ‘Corazón Guerrero’ began | GIVES The cast of the telenovela ‘Corazón Guerrero’ recorded the first scenes of the story under strict security measures due to covid-19. Alejandra Espinoza, Diego Olivera, Oka Giner and Rodrigo Guirao gave us details of their characters and shared their excitement at being part of Salvador Mejía’s production. #AlejandraEspinoza #DespiertaAmerica SUBSCRIBE bit.ly/20L91KL VISIT… 2022-01-18T22:27:40Z

When Mariluz discovers that her boyfriend Isaías is cheating on her, she decides not to trust any man again, but her heart betrays her and she ends up falling in love with Jesús Guerrero, a man with great secrets that will put their love to the test.

“Corazón Guerrero” that deals with this melodrama





Warrior Heart Alejandra Espinoza and Altair Jarabo Primeiro Prominence of Both # CoraçãoGuerreiro2022DubladoNoSBT 2022-01-15T00:19:05Z

“Corazón Guerrero” tells the story of the brothers Jesús, Damián and Samuel, who come to the life of the powerful Augusto Ruiz Montalvo (Diego Olivera), with the slogan of making him pay for all the damage he did to them and recover what he stole from them. . To achieve their goal, the Guerrero brothers gain the trust of their enemy, even infiltrating his closest circle, his family. They soon discover that what Augusto loves most are his daughters. Carlota (Altair Jarabo), Domenica (Oka Giner) and Emma (Karena Flores), will be the target of his justice mission.





Natalia Esperón confesses how she feels being the mother of Alejandra Espinoza in ‘Corazón Guerrero’ | GIVES In her return to soap operas with ‘Corazón Guerrero’, Natalia Esperón told how she feels when playing the character of the protagonist’s mother, personified by Alejandra Espinoza. In addition, she shared the care that she has in the recording forums due to covid-19 and revealed if she has any ritual when starting with… 2022-01-26T00:42:43Z

To fulfill the oath he made before his father’s tomb, Jesús Guerrero will try to silence his feelings towards Mariluz (Alejandra Espinoza), but the force of true love will be more powerful than his resentment, since a “warrior heart” is never given. given up in his fight for love.

Day and time of the soap opera





Warrior heart This March 28, #CorazónGuerrero arrives at @Las Estrellas 4:30 pm MEX 2022-03-05T16:54:27Z

“Corazón Guerrero” will arrive first in Mexico and then in the United States. The premiere of the telenovela will be on Monday, March 28 at 4:30 pm Through the Canal de las Estrellas signal, it will replace “Contigo Sí”.

What does Alejandra Espinoza think of her character?

In a past interview with “People en Español” the cheerleader commented how happy she is for her new character and her leading role debut, at the beginning of the year the recordings of the melodrama began and our beautiful Alejandra is excited by this great step in the acting world.

“Mariluz leaves absolutely everything for her family, she loves her grandmother and her mother above all things, she has dreams, she has goals, she wants to get ahead, her mission throughout the telenovela is to have a career, to be someone in life and Obviously, certain elements are entering that are tarnishing the mission that she has of being able to take her family forward; However, I believe and I want people to stay with Mariluz too, that they realize that wanting is power and Mariluz wants and Mariluz will be able, against all odds, she will be able”, Espinoza commented.

From Right Now we are proud of Alejandra and everything she has achieved since the beginning of her career, being an inspiration for other women that dreams do come true.