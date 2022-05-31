Alejandra Espinoza boasts impressive marked abdomen with a pink bikini

Alexandra Espinoza caused a stir on social networks by appearing like few times, with a two-piece swimsuit that exposed her shapely silhouette and marked abdomen which provoked thousands of reactions.

The protagonist of the TelevisaUnivisión telenovela ‘Corazón Guerrero’ spent a spectacular weekend at a water amusement park located in the state of Morelos, Mexico, where surprised posing with a tiny bikini that exposed his spectacular marked abdomen.

It was exactly through her official Instagram account, where the actress shared a series of revealing photos in which she shone like rarely. And it is that she decided to show a tremendous body while she has fun with her son.

In the selection of five photographs, Alejandra Espinoza posed in a pink bikini who showed that life in his native country has suited him wonderfully and that together with the discipline in the gym has left him with a heart attack silhouette to which more than 93 thousand followers reacted with a “like”, as well as a rain messages of admiration and compliments.

“Beautiful as always“, “What beautiful photos”, “Great body”, “tremendous physique“,” Spectacular body”, “You are the most beautiful”, “How did you get that abs?“,”What a more defined body”, wrote only a few followers who fell in love with the beauty of the 35-year-old television star.

However, not everything was about positive comments, as some users did not hesitate to claim her for kissing her son on the mouth, while some more questioned her about the whereabouts of her husband, Hannibal Marrerowith whom he enjoys a happy marriage of more than ten years.

And although on very few occasions she has been seen showing off her spectacular silhouette, the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007 was very sensual weeks ago, when she decided to pose from her bed, where she exposed her legs while smiling slightly at the camera.

