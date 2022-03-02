Alejandra Espinoza had a bad time in the novel Corazón Guerrero?

Getty Images Alejandra Espinoza’s drama on the first day of recording Corazón Guerrero

Alejandra Espinoza is enjoying her facet as an actress with the recordings of the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, which is being shot in Mexico, and although she has had a wonderful time, the former beauty queen confessed that the first day of filming for her was a pain head, which left her full of nervousness.

The winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina spoke with People in Spanish, and there she explained that when she came to film the first scenes of the melodrama, where she shares credits with figures such as Gonzalo García Vivanco, Gaby Spanic and Altair Jarabo, ‘she almost gave an attack’ when seeing that he had not prepared as necessary for the recording style of that telenovela.

Alejandra narrated that at the instruction of her trainer, she did not learn her texts to the letter, because she was supposed to use a prompter, and in the end it turned out that the shooting was by heart.

“I had worked on other productions from memory and they had told me ‘no, here you have to use a prompter’, I was practicing with a coach that I hired in Miami.

So when I got there, my coach told me: ‘Don’t memorize the lines because if you memorize them and then they’re telling you by the prompter, you’re not going to flow’, so I said ah, good! Well, I’m not going to memorize them, I’m going to know the idea, I’m going to understand the text perfectly,” said the Mexican.

With the grace that she has by nature, but reviving the nervousness that this situation produced in her, the former beauty queen told how the bucket of cold water fell on her when her co-star told her that there would be no pointer.

“We arrived at the first day of recording, the first, the most horrible of all, because it is where you have the most nerves. I arrive and it’s like (they tell me) ‘ah no!, let’s go from memory’. Gonzalo, who is my partner, tells me, and I (I was like) ‘nooo!’, and he says ‘yes, yes, we go from memory’, and how do we go from memory? from Univision.

The wife of choreographer Anibal Marrero mentioned that she was in such a state of shock and discomfort that even when her recording partner offered her something to eat, she could not even receive anything.

“It was horrible!, and then [Gonzalo] He was eating a strawberry tamale and he says ‘do you want it?’, and I ‘how can I want it right now?’ My stomach was here (in my throat!) It was horrible,” Mateo’s mother recalled. “It was a full hazing. That first day was horrible, but the others were already flowing, we have already been working for five weeks and the truth is that I am very happy, “added the young woman, showing that having learned the lesson, she already knows how to prepare for each recording.

The telenovela will premiere on March 28 in Mexico.