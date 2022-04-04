Alejandra Espinoza, how did the melodrama go in audience?

Mezcaliente Alejandra Espinoza is Mariluz in “Warrior Heart”

Alejandra Espinoza debuted with the character of Mariluz in the melodrama “Corazón Guerrero” her great passion for acting has positioned her as an integral artist, since her development has achieved good receptivity from her audience.

Alejandra Espinoza wins the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2007, since then she has made a name for herself in the media as a Univision talent, because not only animation is her forte but also acting. Her current project, she has positioned her again on the small screen with her leading role debut in the new TelevisaUnivision melodrama “Corazón Guerrero”.

How did the premiere of the novel go in audience?





The melodrama produced by Salvador Mejía started its broadcasts in Mexico on the right foot after registering more than 2 million viewers during its first episode.

“Warring Heart led the 4:30 p.m. time slot, registering 2.2 million audiences, surpassing its competition by 281%,” Televisa announced in a press release.

what is your character about

Espinoza personifies Mariluz García, a determined and independent woman who does not allow herself to be defeated by adversity, fights and moves forward with optimism and courage. Seeking to improve herself, she studies an online career. Despite the absence of her father, Guadalupe, her loving mother, and Conchita, her grandmother and teacher of life, have provided her with a stable home.

Alejandra Espinoza proud of her leading role

“It has been much better than I imagined and much better than I dreamed. I feel super blessed to be part of this great family that the entire ‘Corazón Guerrero’ family has become. We get along super well, that is very important and makes work much more enjoyable and makes you want to go to work, ”said the entertainer in a recent interview with People en Español.

“Corazón Guerrero” that deals with this melodrama

“Corazón Guerrero” tells the story of the brothers Jesús, Damián and Samuel, who come to the life of the powerful Augusto Ruiz Montalvo (Diego Olivera), with the slogan of making him pay for all the damage he did to them and recover what he stole from them. . To achieve their goal, the Guerrero brothers gain the trust of their enemy, even infiltrating his closest circle, his family. They soon discover that what Augusto loves most are his daughters. Carlota (Altair Jarabo), Domenica (Oka Giner) and Emma (Karena Flores), will be the target of his justice mission.

Espinoza’s talent made him captivate all his followers, because the charisma, beauty and humility of his character crosses the screens. From Right Now we applaud Alejandra’s development as well as her passion in any area of ​​entertainment that she performs.