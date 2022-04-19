Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio were all disaster at their first Perrísimas concert

In the midst of the expectation that was generated around the tour Perrísimas, for whom Paulina Rubio50 years old, and Alexandra Guzman, 54, joined their talents and allegedly had put an end to the rivalry they had had since the 90s when they fought for the love of Erik Rubín, 51, the tour finally started, but apparently it started on the wrong footbecause on stage it was evident that the differences between the singers continue, because despite the fact that on several occasions La Guzmán wanted to interact with La Chica Dorada, it was very evident that she did not want to do it and she looked very rude; plus, we found out they didn’t do as well at the box office. In this regard, a person from the production told us:

-Tell us, how was the first Perrísimas concert?

“The start of the tour was at the Hard Rock, in Orlando, Florida, and despite the nerves and how difficult it has been to integrate this concert, we managed to pull it off, although on stage things did not go well at all”.

-Because what you say?

“Well, look, Alejandra is very professional, but we knew that Paulina was going to cause conflicts.”

-What kind of problems?

“It was very complicated from the negotiation and the contracts were a nightmare, and well, I didn’t want to have interaction with La Guzmán.”

-Is that why the show was divided?

“That’s right, it was agreed that each one would sing their repertoire without interacting on stage, but of course, they had to sing the songs ‘Mío’ and ‘Hey, güera’ together, due to the rivalry they had for the love of Erik Rubín”.

-And yes they fulfilled that…

“They had to do it by contract and because in the United States the lawsuits do come, but Paulina’s attitude was terrible.”

-We saw how he made a rude move on Alejandra…

“Yes, she looked aggressive, arrogant, arrogant, and we all noticed it, even the public.”

Are you going to talk to Paulina about it?

“Well, it’s impossible, she feels like a diva, a goddess. Anyway, how unfortunate that these things continue to happen between them.

-On the other hand, the place was not filled…

“There was less public than expected, in the end only the bottom part was filled and the organizers are furious and very sorry to carry this out, because apparently there will be economic losses,” he concluded.