Alejandra Guzmán appears with her head “shaved and tattooed”. Fans of Paulina Rubio accuse her of attracting attention

Despite all the bickering Pauline Rubio Y Alejandra Guzman They have managed to keep the ship afloat. “Perrisimas Tour 2022“ It is a fact and it was a complete success in New York. But what left everyone speechless was that the “The Queen of Rock” from Mexico appeared with himwith a shaved and tattooed head at United Palace. fans of Pauline Rubio they did not let her pass and they branded her as envious and wanting to overshadow the “Golden Girl” drawing attention.

More is the war between the fans of Pauline Rubio Y Alejandra Guzman than among themselves. On the contrary, in several interviews they have been seen very comfortable making jokes to each other and on stage, not to mention. They have really given some top performances. But the mother of frida sofia It was labeled as envious by several of the fan clubs Paulina Rubio and for wanting to overshadow his partner. Without fear of anything and knowing how risky both are with their looks, Alejandra came out on stage in New York with her head shaved and covered in tattoos.

The artist and specialist in special effects Angela Fisher was in charge of “shaving the head of Alejandra Guzman. The same one that accompanied the image of her that she made known in “ with a message as an indirect: “The Process @beguapa “Not everything is what it seems”. #NewYorkCity I loved the look, did you like it? This clears the doubt. He doesn’t really seem to have shaved or tattooed his head. And of his rivalry with Pauline RubioWell, it does not seem to be so true because both leave little messages of love and affection on their social networks.

