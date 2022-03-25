Alejandra Guzmán fired the band with which she has worked for years

After the singers Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzman announced that they were going to start a tour together, under the name of ‘Perrisimas’, the rock singer revealed that she had changed her work team, that is, she had run to the band he worked with for over 20 yearsas well as his representative.

“Working hard, rehearsing. New band, new music, new team! This will be exciting!”, reads in the publication of the new representative of Alexandra Guzman, where you can see the singer practicing with the band.

According to the program ‘Gossip no Like‘, the rocker Guzmán ran her entire staff and to get to work with Paulina Rubio’s bandsince they will occupy the work team of ‘the golden girl’ to make the concerts in the United States.

“It matters little to the people who put them out of work, They are people who have families, they are not going to use Mexicans on the tour with Paulina, they are going to use Paulina Rubio’s team, which is made up of gringos and other nationalities, hopefully they are Latinos and he’s not going to use the rocker’s band after so many years”, Javier Ceriani commented.

Likewise, the host of the program commented that the band to which he ran Alexandrahas worked with her for so long that they know a lot about her, and that the dismissal would have been unjustified, so warned the famous of a possible class action lawsuit by your production team.

However, that was not all, because the driver Ceriani assured that Alejandra Guzman He has also used physical violence against his former representatives, in addition to causing him to one of his former managers had a debt with the Colombian businessman, former partner of Ninel Count, Larry N.

It should be noted that the drivers also highlighted that the fact that both Alejandra Guzman as Paulina Rubio work with the same sound and production team could generate strong conflicts between them, since either of the two could be annoyed that one had better arrangements or makeup than the other.