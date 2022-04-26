Alejandra Guzmán impacts with her head completely shaved

Alejandra Guzmán shows off her shaved head Like never before!

The famous Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán has quite recently surprised her millions of fans, as she wore her completely shaved head, leaving more than one mouth open.

As part of her Perrísimas Tour, which she performs hand in hand with Paulina Rubio, Alejandra Guzmán wore a look quite peculiar with the head totally shaved.

The singer Alejandra Guzmán has taken her appearance to the next level and now she looks completely shaved.

It may interest you: Frida Sofía attacks Enrique Guzmán strongly again!

In his social networks he showed his changes in the “Perrísimas Tour” in the United States with Paulina Rubio.

And it is that in addition to saying goodbye to his hair, “La Guzmán” decided to execute an apparent tattoo that covers his entire shaved head.

However, in a video of his show it could be seen that it was only a false bald spot, since in one of the songs of his show he was seen with a tattooed bald head, followed by a song where his hair shines again.

Alejandra Guzmán shows off her shaved head Like never before!



It should be noted that on his official Instagram account he fully shared the process of making the bald spot, explaining that it was only a performance of one of the presentations.

It is important to mention that the ‘Golden Girl’ and ‘The Queen of Hearts’ still have 19 dates ahead around the United States; the tour will end on May 22 in the city of Los Angeles.

On the other hand, although it was considered that the tour undertaken between Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio would be one of the great proposals seen on stage this 2022, the admirers of both seem not to be entirely convinced that the “Perrísimas Tour” really is good and that it will last.

This after videos have circulated about how both singers really interact on stage, leaving much to be desired among the first attendees of this format that began in the United States.

The tour has aroused criticism among fans, who have pointed out different flaws in this format, on the one hand, pointing out that unlike the show that Alejandra Guzmán offered with Gloria Trevi with the “Versus Tour”, in which both offered a total tour for the successes of both interspersing songs.

Also showing that they really enjoy a good friendship, while with Paulina Rubio the panorama has been different, since the “Golden Girl” is distant with the “Queen of hearts” on stage.

In fact, many have shared several videos in which Paulina Rubio, during her debut in Florida, shows little empathy and attention towards Guzmán, despite the fact that the rocker makes attempts to integrate her into the stage environment.

However, Paulina focuses only on dancing and moving away from the singer of “Eternally Beautiful” at all times.

At the moment, although there are no confirmed dates for Mexico, fans have questioned whether the tour will arrive in the country or if it will even complete its dates already offered in the United States until the end of May.