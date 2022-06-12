Alejandra Guzmán radically changes her look

In the middle of the tour of the United States with Paulina Rubio, called Perrisimas, the mexican singer Alejandra Guzman He decided to radically change his image and do something new with his hair to look better than before, which generated praise from his fans on social networks.

Through his Instagram account, Alexandra He shared a short video where he showed the before and after of his change of look and was seen to be very happy with the result, which he accompanied with a brief legend. “Look change!!!! Puppy rocks”.

The interpreter of ‘Look at her, look at him‘ left many speechless by showing that he had shaved his sides and left the center part of his head with the long hair, generating a style commonly called Mohican.

“Beautifulaaaaa Love definitely Eternally Beautiful!!!! Unique and incomparable the most”, “How beautiful Aleeee”, “Only you!!! Incredible always chameleon”“Beautiful eternally beautiful beautiful Alejandra Guzmán Power”, “What a beautiful look my guzmán greetings”, are some of the impressions of the fans.

However, let us remember that this is not the first time that the singer surprises with a contrasting change of image, since a few weeks ago the famous shared a series of images where it seemed that she had completely shaved the head and placed rhinestones on the head.

In addition, prior to that, she also shared some images on her social networks where she showed the process that her stylist carried out so that they put a mesh on her that made her look shaved and how they simulated that she had skull tattooswhich generated the surprise of many.