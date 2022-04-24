Alejandra Guzmán says goodbye to her hair and covers her skull with tattoos. | instagram special

Alejandra Guzmán says goodbye to her hair and covers her skull with tattoos. This is how the singer looked in her most recent concert next to Paulina Rubio as part of “Perrísimas Tour”, unleashing all kinds of comments.

And it is that Alejandra Guzmán has never feared risks, particularly with his image he has been able to reinvent himself over and over againdemonstrating the great strength that has characterized him throughout his career.

Although the daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzman had worn her hair in various cuts and shades, today she went to the extreme and he said goodbye to his hair, changing it for a skull full of tattoos.

Alejandra Guzmán proudly showed off her head full of colorful tattoos and assured that it was to imitate the style of one of the people who was in charge of the production of the concert, some even they compared him to Travis Baker, the famous drummer who is now a partner of Kourtney Kardashian.

For now Alejandra Guzmán has not said how long her head will be shavedbut when looking at the image he shared in detail, it shows that it is a prosthesis, so in a short time we could see him rock again with his usual hair.

Alejandra Guzmán and her chameleonic style

Undoubtedly Alejandra Guzman she is not afraid of challenges and another proof of this is the suit she wore a few days ago on tour where she looked very daring with a series of transparencies, leaving little to the imagination.

At 54 years old, Alejandra Guzman He is not limited by age, he enjoys each of his experiences and falls in love with his chameleonic style, from the most elegant to the most rude and clear, to the most romantic.

For now, the singer of “Making Love with Another” and “Lucky Day” She is very grateful for the reception that the concerts have had with Paulina Rubio, showing that her professionalism is above all controversy.