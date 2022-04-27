Alejandra Guzmán’s impressive look

Alejandra Guzmán became a trend in social networks by surprising her fans with a change of look in one of her presentations on her tour “Perrísimas Tour”which is being done by USA beside Pauline Rubio.

Guzmán appeared in his last presentation in New York very different from what his fans are used to seeing, since he did not wear his long rocker hair.

The Mexican singer went on stage with her head shaved and with tattoos made on her scalp. Alejandra published several photos of her with her new appearance on social networks, which sparked the shock of her followers. “I love it when you are playing with the looks”, “I love it, Alejandra, the intrepid one”, “she shaved her head? Is it real?, were some of the comments from her fans.

Despite the commotion that this radical change of look generated, Alejandra Guzmán clarified on her Instagram account that it was only a characterization. She ale she shared with her followers several details of the process she underwent to look shaved at her presentation in New York. “The process…not everything is what it seems.” #NewYorkCity. I loved the look, did you like it?, she wrote in the publication.

Perrísimas Tour

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio are on tour in the United States presenting “Perrísimas Tour”. Although there is still controversy about an alleged enmity between the two artists or a lack of chemistry on stage, fans are delirious with the performance of the singers in each presentation.

Something that stands out is the dazzling costumes they use in each show.

The relationship between Alejandra and Paulina

Although both stars do not disappoint on stage, social networks made themselves felt in the first show of the “Perrísimas Tour” tour held on April 17. According to netizens, the lack of interaction between the two was evident. In addition, people say that Paulina made a rude move to Alejandra, and Guzmán answered with obscene signs. In an interview, Rubio said “better and better, no, we’re not really fake, we’re doing things for love, sometimes we’re good, sometimes we’re better, that’s what’s beautiful.”

It should be remembered that their enmity goes back several years, when both stars were in a love trio with the former member of the band “Timbiriche”, Erik Rubín. Some media claim that it would not be the only couple they shared in the past.