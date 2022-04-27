Entertainment

Alejandra Guzmán’s impressive look

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Alejandra Guzmán became a trend in social networks by surprising her fans with a change of look in one of her presentations on her tour “Perrísimas Tour”which is being done by USA beside Pauline Rubio.

Guzmán appeared in his last presentation in New York very different from what his fans are used to seeing, since he did not wear his long rocker hair.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

365 DNI: That day, what time will the movie be available on Netflix? | 365 Days | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

5 mins ago

Which celebrities have shown their support for Amber Heard?

7 mins ago

Sienna Miller explodes against the infernal tabloid harassment

18 mins ago

Neymar deadlocked? – CNET

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button