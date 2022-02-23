Alejandra Jaramillo does a ‘casting’ on Telemundo, does she stay in the United States? | People | Entertainment

The Ecuadorian presenter Alejandra Jaramillo surprised his followers with a video from the studios of Telemundo in the United States, where he was sharing the screen with Carlos Adian, presenter of At home with Telemundo.

Alejandra Jaramillo travels to the United States to spend time with her family

The presenter of In contactwho is currently in the North American country with his son Sebastián, said that it was a casting on network television. “I don’t know what or when it will happen, but this is already a huge opportunity for me,” Jaramillo confessed on his Instagram account.

Taking advantage of the affection that the Ecuadorian public and her followers from other countries have for her, the young presenter encouraged them to join a campaign through social networks so that she is part of the international channel for Latino audiences. “Since you are the best fans in the world, what do you think if we make a ruckus here and comment with the hashtag #WeWantAleEnTelemundo mentioning @Telemundo”wrote.

In the clip, Jaramillo wears a pink dress, while making some entertainment mentions with Adyan, who confessed to having enjoyed his company. “I loved sharing with you. Successes is what comes”, wrote in the post the presenter.

With just one hour of being published, the video already has more than 300,000 reproductions, and its public already joins with the hashtags #WeWantAleEnTelemundo. While other comments are to congratulate her. “Brutal”, wrote the singer Nikki Mackliff.

“Wooooooaaaaoooo, yes, you are and you will be a star wherever you are … do not imagine how special and wonderful it is … do not think so much”expressed, for his part, Sofia Caiche.

“You’re going to bust it over there! I’m sorry, I know, you are.” he claimed Shany Nadan.

The emerald continued to manifest on social networks about this possibility of returning to television. “Coincidentally, on a day like today, exactly 3 months ago (11-22-2021), it was my last program on In contact. What has happened in these last days has been like magic”he wrote in his stories.

“You have no idea what this means to me. Communicating in front of a camera I love, and doing it internationally much more. Here you have a dreamer compatriot who wants to represent you internationally”, expressed in a video shared on his stories, In it he said that he has received messages from Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile.

Jaramillo has been in the United States since last November, the country where a large part of his family lives. In addition to their usual exercise routine, to which his son Sebastián has joined, both have entered a study program to learn English. (AND)