Alejandra Maglietti and Zaira Nara shared a shocking trend

Alexandra Maglietti is one of the most famous panelists in Argentina, while Zaira Nara It is one of the most important models. Both have very different styles, but they coincided in something very special: the costume Orange.

Blake Lively wore it a couple of days ago in a darker shade and Gigi Hadid created a total look in this color of the moment. We talk about costume orange, the one who has been desired by two Argentines as Zaira Nara Y Alexandra Maglietti.

