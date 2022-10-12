News

Alejandrina Germán on the PLD consultation: “We cannot add Luis de León’s votes to Margarita”

Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Santo Domingo, DR.

The suspension of the presidential aspirations of Louis of Leon, leader of the Boschista Force, to support former Vice President Margarita Cedeño in the internal consultation of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), it represents “a problem” for the organizing commission of that process.

This was stated by Alejandrina Germán, coordinator of the Organizing Commission of the PLD Consultation, expressing that the votes obtained by Luis de León in the process next Sunday October 16, will not be attributed to Margarita Cedeño because “it violates human rights.”

“That is a problem because the ballots are already placed in the ballots where they are going to vote, after people vote for one person, that vote cannot be attributed to another, because legally for the rights of each human being it is incorrect… We as a commission we cannot add the votes of Luis de León to Margarita”, he told the press before a meeting to determine some points in this regard.

Germán indicated that the solution to this “problem” is that in the remainder of the week Luis de León urges his followers to vote for Margarita Cedeño.

“It is that the ballots are already mounted on the ballot and there are the six candidates and he is number one, so what he has to do this week is what remains for those people who were going to vote for him, vote for Margarita”, he concluded.

This Monday de León gave up his presidential aspirations, through the consultation of the PLDto support the candidacy of Margarita Cedeño, arguing that “she embodies the values ​​of Bosch.”

“Margarita Cedeño’s work is sown throughout the country… Margarita, for her social work, for her roots, for her status as a woman of Condition, embodies the singular values ​​of boschismo”, he said.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They were shipwrecked and fought sharks until they were rescued

11 mins ago

History of foreign interventions in Haiti

22 mins ago

The Cuban regime escalates its lies and uses weapons seized in Kosovo as ‘evidence’ of terrorism

33 mins ago

Venezuela is left out of the UN Human Rights Council | International

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button