Alejandro Chabán’s best kept secret comes to light: he is a married man

It is already customary for celebrities to open a question and answer section on Instagram. Alejandro Chaban He allowed his audience, loyal fans and admirers who follow him on Instagram, to question him at will. There, there, the famous actor and businessman released the news.

Literally, the best kept secret of this discreet personality came to public light, for him he wanted it that way. Chabán’s response arose as a result of this question: “Will you marry me?” The response of this dear and intimate friend of Francisca Lachapel was through a video. With an embarrassed face, the actor raised his hand.

Alejandro Chabán’s penalty was only the prelude to the bomb. On his left hand we could see, right on the ring finger, a wedding ring. And he loudly said, “They beat you to it.” Chabán is a married man.

To this day, this famous and beloved businessman who lives in Miami has never shared his private life. He is friends with celebrities like Gaby Espino. He has worked for both Telemundo and Univision, and despite how well he is known, little is known about his private life, because he has always kept it hermetic, until today. However, even though we do not know the identity of his partner, from the newsroom we wish him much joy and happiness in his married life.

