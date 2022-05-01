Alejandro Díaz, brother of María Esperanza Díaz, speaks about the night of his death in Charlotte | Univision 40 Raleigh WUVC

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina.- A young Venezuelan woman died just days after entering the United States, where she arrived “in search of better opportunities.” From Anzoátegui state, Venezuela, his brother says that there are many questions and asks that the American justice system clarify the case.

María Esperanza Díaz Mendoza, 25, was found dead on Sunday, April 24, in a vacant home in Charlotte, North Carolina. The young woman had only five days in the United States from Argentina.

“We are dismayed by the news, the news of my sister’s death was a surprise, it is very hard,” Alejandro Díaz, brother of María Esperanza, told Noticias 40.

Díaz indicated that his sister arrived in the United States on Wednesday and on Friday he arrived in the city of Charlotte, where he was staying with a friend.

She arrived on Friday and everything went very well, I think she even went out to share on Friday. On Saturday, it is the version that I have, they went to share, to have dinner. They spent them looking for two people, friends of her friend, and they went to a local. They went to two different places. Then her friend leaves her because she felt bad, according to that she has just had an operation. And at about 1 am she leaves her there and my sister decides to stay. In the morning when she gets up, she calls Maria and the authorities tell her that she had died, ”said her brother.

“There are many questions that we ask the justice system to investigate”

The authorities indicated that the case is investigated as a suspected overdose, but his relatives ask that the authorities “find the truth.”

“My sister had little time in the United States and all the movements had to be instigated by someone, why is she left alone, there are many questions that we ask the justice to investigate and find out and clarify the case. Quite apart from the fact that she is our sister, she is a human being, she is a person full of life, with a desire to live and today she is not there, “said Díaz.

Inquiring about what happened that night, we asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) if there is any person of interest in this case, to which they responded:

“We are waiting for the toxicology reports and at this time there is no evidence of a dishonest act in the death of Mrs. Díaz Mendoza. All the evidence in this case is consistent with the death of Ms. Díaz Mendoza being an overdose,” responded CMPD.

Ask to check the security cameras

The Diaz Mendoza family She asks the authorities to check the security cameras of the place where she was last seen. to identify what might have happened.

“What I am clear about is that my sister she entered that place healthy, alive, with all five senses. I don’t know how it came out, I don’t know under what conditions it came out, I don’t know what she drank or what they gave her and she appears dead. Someone took her to the site, someone went out with her in that place, “emphasized the brother.

The body of María Esperanza will be repatriated to Venezuela. The forensic report is expected to take 60-90 days. Her family requests that the authorities “Don’t drop the case and be objective.”

