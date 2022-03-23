Alejandro Fernández and his girlfriend Karla Laveaga spill honey on their beach vacation

Alexander Fernandez after starting a year full of work commitments with his “Made in Mexico” tour, He decided to take a break again surrounded by nature, friends and his faithful companion, Karla Laveaga.

Through social networks, “El Potrillo” shared with his more than four million followers some postcards of his trip to the beaches of Punta Mita and Puerto Vallarta.

“Disconnecting”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication in which he is seen very relaxed at the foot of the beach, in the middle of nowhere, sleeping in a makeshift tent on top of his luxury van.

Alejandro Fernández enjoys a paradisiacal vacation

Photo: Instagram @alexoficial

Karla Laveaga, current partner of Alejandro Fernández, has been his faithful companion not only in these moments of happiness or on his concert tour for the United States, Mexico and Latin America, but was also with him during the funeral of Vicente Fernández, held last year at the ranch “Los tres foals.

The 30-year-old also used her Instagram account to share some of the moments of this adventure with her boyfriend.

Alejandro Fernández resumed his romance with Karla Laveaga

Photo: Instagram Stories @karlaveaga

Alejandro Fernández celebrated the birth of his second granddaughter

It was last Thursday when Alejandro Fernández received the news of the birth of his second granddaughter, Mía, daughter of Alex and Alexia Hernández.

With a heartfelt message, the proud grandfather celebrated the arrival of another member of the family: “Thanks life. I can’t ask for anything more”he wrote at the bottom of a photo taken just at the moment Mia was born.