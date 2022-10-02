Alejandro Fernández and the millionaire purchase that shakes Mexico

This is the Rolls-Royce Phantom, a British car that has all the ingredients to be in the garage of any millionaire. Alejandro Fernández was recently shown on Instagram next to this vehicle and unleashed the euphoria of his followers. Do not miss the images!

October 01, 2022 7:19 p.m.

“El Potrillo” is one of the most popular and beloved artists in the country. With a very rich history regarding music, Mexico found in Alejandro Fernández one of its references in ranchera music and Latin pop. His charisma caught millions of followers, who closely follow in his footsteps and who went crazy when they saw his recent acquisition, which many cataloged as a millionaire.

The car in question is the aforementioned Rolls-Royce, a vehicle that stands out for its excessive luxuries, but which also has more than attractive features. Your experience when driving it is unique, but it can be even better if you use it as a passenger, since you can enjoy, even more, its heated seats and its massage function, in addition to all kinds of comfort designed for a unique trip.

Under its hood you can find a 6.75-liter V12 engine, which provides a power of 570 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm, at 1,700 revolutions per minute. In addition, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission that adjusts the vehicle’s response, allowing optimal and quiet driving.

Alejandro Fernández with his Rolls-Royce

At the time of its release, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was listed as the quietest vehicle on the planet, due to different adjustments to its propeller, tires and different materials that, of course, are of unique quality. All this collaborates so that its price is not friendly at all, since, according to the customizable settings, The car has an initial value of 420,000 dollars and a maximum of 495,000, making it the most expensive vehicle of the Mexican artist.

It is no surprise that Alejandro Fernández is a faithful fan of vehicles, whether they are cars or motorcycles, managing to enjoy one of his passions to the fullest. Despite being shown on several occasions with his collection, the photograph with his Rolls-Royce did not go unnoticed, completely shaking an entire country.

+ The interior of the Rolls-Royce Phantom

The rugs stand out for their absolute comfort