Alejandro Fernandez drunk?; This is how they captured the ‘Foal’: VIDEO

The singer Alexander Fernandez again he is in the midst of controversy after he was caught leaving a restaurant with some extra cups. Some claim that he was quite drunk and therefore had to receive help from the staff to walk.

‘The foal’ He is already in Mexico after a vacation with his girlfriend Karla Laveaga, so he has taken advantage of the time to spend time with some friends. However, the YouTube channel Kadri Paparazzi published a video in which it can be seen that the singer exceeded the consumption of alcohol.

According to the video of the platform, the youngest of the Fernandez dynasty went to an exclusive restaurant in the Mexico City, in the company of his friends and his current sentimental partner, who was very attentive to him, especially when he began to drink too much.

They helped Alejandro Fernández walk

In the images, the interpreter of ‘Like who loses a star’ appears at a table wearing a red jacket, striped shirt, jeans and a cap, a very casual look that shows that it was a moment of distraction. However, when the night passed, the artist was seen having several drinks and losing his bearing a little.

As the hours passed, the classic hiccup became present, but what really would have betrayed his drunken state was that when trying to leave the place, it was supported by restaurant staff. Although the men were willing to help the singer, he decided to go down the stairs alone, even though his walk was a bit wobbly.

Outside the premises, he met some girls who sold roses and marzipan, so he talked to them and bought some items from them. Finally, Alejandro Fernández said goodbye to his friends and with his girlfriend, he left the place.

This is not the first time that ‘El Portillo’ has been seen with a few too many drinks, so social network users have begun to discuss whether this is due to the loss of his father, Vicente Fernandez, who passed away on December 12, 2021.

