Alejandro Fernández shares an emotional moment with Doña Cuquita

Three months after the death of Don Vicente Fernandez, last December 12, Alexander Fernandez He remains very close to his family. On this occasion he took his mother, Doña Cuquita, to a new experience in heaven.

The interpreter of “It does us so much good” found comfort in the arms of his loved ones, especially his mother. “The foal“He boasted on his social networks the unforgettable moment in which he spent with Cayetana’s grandmother.

“In my Chapala one of my favorite activities is to fly in an ultralight, this time, to try to forget a little about the problems we had, I brought my mother to encourage her to fly and we succeeded,” explained the interpreter.

Photo: Instagram

In a short video, where he also shows some photographs with the woman who gave him life, he showed the experience he had Dona Cuquita next to his son. She set it to music with the song “Chapala” performed by Vicente Fernandez.

Photo: Instagram

“I was always taught to fly with my own wings, although, when I’m in heaven, I always feel very well accompanied”, was the emotional message he shared Alexander Fernandezwho received messages of congratulations and affection from his followers, even some colleagues like Miguel Bosé also expressed their admiration for the anecdotes he lives with his mother.

Look at the emotional video shared by Alejandro Fernández: