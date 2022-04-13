Alejandro Fernández softens with a new photo with Cayetana and a beautiful reflection

Alejandro Fernández again filled his social networks with absolute tenderness with a new photo with Cayetana and a beautiful reflection. The singer has once again declared himself the happiest grandfather with the presence of his little granddaughter.

The daughter of Camila Fernandez he stole the hearts not only of the admirers of the Fernández family but of the general public. Colleagues from the artistic environment have also spoken out about the charms of the one-year-old girl.

Alejandro Fernández recently returned to his native Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he offered a couple of concerts. As a special guest she had her granddaughter Cayetana with whom he sang while holding her very tight.

Alejandro Fernandez shows off the love he has for Cayetana

Through his official Instagram account, as he usually does, Alejandro Fernandez shared a series of photographs in which he appears lying down with Cayetana resting on his chest. The little girl appears painted on her face as if she were a kitten and dressed in a white and light pink dress.

“The most beautiful angels sometimes disguise themselves as grandchildren”, wrote “El Potrillo” filled with love. The comments of her fans were immediate and quickly left messages such as: “Pure tenderness”, “Thank you for sharing these beautiful moments” and “A love and sweet angel of a granddaughter”.