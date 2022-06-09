Alejandro Fernández: Why did the singer sue the imitator “Simi-Potrillo”?

After becoming known that the singer Alexander Fernandez took legal action against the impersonator Emmanuel Mercado, who offered shows like the “Simi-Foal”, it seems that the lawsuit has not concluded, as it transpires that Vicente Fernández’s son has not responded to the defendant’s request to try to reconcile the situation that, apparently, has already reached the Institute of Alternative Justice of the State of Jalisco.

According to various testimonies that share the perspective of Emmanuel Mercado, the problem arose as a result of Alejandro Fernández filing a lawsuit against “Simi-Potrillo” for improper use of the brand, since it must be remembered that popularly Alejandro is known as “El Foaly”so the imitator has seen his job offer limited as a result of the legal actions taken against him.

“They no longer continued, they did not demonstrate what they said”

In an interview given to the journalist Jorge Soltero, to TV and novelsin April 2022, Emmanuel Mercado shared that he was notified that Alejandro Fernández’s legal team turned to the National Institute of Copyright (INDAUTOR), in order to prevent the imitator from continuing with his shows by arguing to defend the registration rights and property of the artistic name of Fernández.

Emmanuel Mercado explained that he has 15 years of experience in the artistic field and that as of 2010 he began with “Simi-Potrillo”, after his friends named him that, indicating that He not only imitates Alejandro Fernández, but also other artists such as Valentín Elizalde, Christian Nodal and Juan Gabriel, for example.

In that interview given to TVyNovelas, Emmanuel Mercado guaranteed that his imitation does not focus on an issue of economic gain, pointing out that this job has allowed him to be present on stage and have a job in this field, recalling that this was a dream that he had present since his childhood.

What is Alejandro Fernández’s demand?

Emmanuel Mercado only wants to solve the problem with Alejandro Fernández so that he can continue working. THE INFORMER / ARCHIVE



Emmanuel Mercado pointed out that the legal problem with Alejandro Fernández resides since shortly before 2020, Although Caras magazine indicates that it was since 2018 when the lawsuit against him began, and after the start of the pandemic, in 2020, the process was delayed.

According to the testimonies, Emmanuel Mercado explained that after several summonses and postponements due to personal situations, he has tried to reach an agreement with Alejandro Fernández, however, the singer has not appeared to personally chat with “Simi-Potrillo”.

“We answered and expressed our arguments, and the authority gave them time to answer, but they did not continue, they did not show what they said, and the only thing they did, unfairly, was stain my name and an artistic mark,” he said. Market, according to statements published by Caras.

On his social networks, Emmanuel Mercado used to share the dates of his shows, his last publication being on Instagram, on February 7, in which he announced that on February 12 he would perform in the town of La Garita, however, already there are no more offers from your show.

After the lawsuit, Emmanuel Mercado explained that his intention is to solve the problem with Alejandro Fernández in order to continue working.

