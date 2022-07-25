Alejandro Giammattei is in Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodimir Zelensky

In photographs that circulate on social networks and that have been published by the kyiv Regional Military Administration on its Telegram account, it can be seen that President Giammattei is accompanied by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro; the Minister of Defense, Henry Reyes and the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Kevin López Oliva.

The Government of Guatemala confirmed this Monday, July 25, that President Alejandro Giammattei is in Ukraine to attend the invitation made by his counterpart Volodimir Zelenski.

According to reports from that channel, President Giammattei arrived in Ukraine and visited the unoccupied settlements in the kyiv region, Bucha, Irpin and Borodianka.

In the information he shared along with the images it is mentioned that these settlements became a tragic symbol of the Russian army’s atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.

“The president of Guatemala expressed his support for Ukraine and emphasized that the whole world should know about Russia’s crimes,” the information mentions.

The message also notes that “we are grateful to Mr. Giammattei for his attention to the kyiv region. Official visits from international partners are an important component in the war, which also continues in the field of information”.

The Guatemalan authorities limited themselves to reporting that President Giammattei is attending the invitation of President Zelenski in Ukraine and that the information will be transferred in accordance with the protocols of the Ukrainian government.

On July 21, the Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency, Kevin López Oliva, reported during a conference that President Giammattei would travel to Ukraine, but that there was no set date.

He recalled that during the call he had with President Giammattei with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, where he expressed solidarity, support and support for the Ukrainian people The possibility of making a trip to that country was contemplated.

He stated that the trip was being coordinated within the foreign ministries of both countries and when there was a specific date it would be officially communicated, which did not happen, since the trip was reported until Giammattei was already in that country and the photos of the trip were circulating on networks. president in Ukraine.

These are the photos that the kyiv Regional Military Administration shared on its Telegram channel.

Guatemala has received at least 11 Ukrainian families in recent months for humanitarian reasons due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to official sources.

The 11 Ukrainian families are made up of 32 people, including 17 minors, and they arrived on flights to Guatemala during March and April, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian fatalities in almost five months of war amount to about 39,000, almost triple those suffered by the Soviet Army in the ten years that the war in Afghanistan lasted, according to EFE.