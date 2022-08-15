Alejandro González Iñárritu: the 3 obligatory films to meet the Mexican filmmaker

The Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu He is one of the most outstanding Mexicans due to his work in films such as “Loves Dogs”, “21 grams” Y “Babel”, so here we celebrate his 58th birthday remembering his best 3 movies.

Who is Gonzalez Inarritu?

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu He was born on August 15, 1963 in Mexico City. He is the son of Luz María González Iñárritu and Héctor Gama, both middle-class Mexicans.

Specialized in Communications by Ibeoamerican University. Iñárritu studied cinematography in 1986.

In 1992, the Mexican filmmaker traveled to the United States to specialize in film directing. Arriving in that country, he studied cinematography in Maine under director Ludwik Margules, and in Los Angeles under Judith Weston.

(Credits: Special)

His best three films

“Dog loves”

Along with director Guillermo Arriaga, the Mexican director screened his debut film entitled “loves dogs”. This film intended to show the contradictions that Mexico City hid in those years.

After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival and winning the Critics’ Week Grand Prix, it was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2000.

“Amores Perros” (Credits: Special)

“Birdman”

The fifth film by the Mexican filmmaker “Birdman” is an American black comedy that took to the Venice Film Festival in 2014. This work is about Riggan Thomson, a Hollywood actor famous for his role as the superhero Birdman.

Without a doubt, it is one of Iñárritu’s works that no one can miss, as it stars Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Zach Galifianakis, Naomi Watts and Amy Ryan. In addition, it was the winner of Academy Awards such as: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film.

“The Revenant”

The Mexican’s sixth film was “The Revenant”, a film released in December 2015 that was based on the novel of the same title by Michael Punke. In addition, it was starred by the renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his partner Tom Hardy.

In fact, this film achieved a total of 12 Academy nominations, including the categories of Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, making it another of the unmissable films by the Mexican filmmaker.

KEEP READING:

The intense movie on Netflix considered a worldwide SUCCESS; based on a book that reflects inequality | Trailer

Netflix has this movie that is the FIRST of its kind to be nominated for an Oscar; will make you cry: Trailer

5 films considered almost perfect; you have to see them once in your life | Trailer

PAL