Alejandro Hidalgo celebrates the success of his film “The Exorcism of God” [VIDEO]

Film director Alejandro Hidalgo is surprised and grateful for the box office success of his horror film ‘The Exorcism of God’, which has managed to conquer Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina. This American film opens this July 28 in all Peruvian theaters and he trusts that the public will be trapped by this story where good and evil face each other.

