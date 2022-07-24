Alejandro Hidalgo celebrates the success of his film “The Exorcism of God” [VIDEO]

Film director Alejandro Hidalgo is surprised and grateful for the box office success of his horror film ‘The Exorcism of God’, which has managed to conquer Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina. This American film opens this July 28 in all Peruvian theaters and he trusts that the public will be trapped by this story where good and evil face each other.

The film brings together a luxury cast, such as the American Will Beinbrinck, the Venezuelan María Gabriela de Faría, the Mexican soap opera actress Iran Castillo and especially the Englishman Joseph Marcell (the remembered butler Geoffrey Butler in ‘The Prince of Rap’).

“We were closing negotiations for the actor to be Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts’ brother, but his schedule was very complicated. My manager told me about Joseph Marcell, he has a theater company in London where he is a legend. The character that he plays brings a touch of comedy to the film and has been a great contribution”, Hidalgo comments.

He affirms that he is not trying to confront the Catholic Church at all with his new film, despite the comments against and in favor of certain scenes. “Here we talk about the fight between good and evil, I’m not looking for confrontations. It is very important to define that this is not really Jesus nor is it the Virgin. They are the diabolical images that the devil would use to terrify a priest whose faith is sustained in Jesus and in the Virgin”, explains the filmmaker.

“The Exorcism of God” follows the story of Peter Williams, an American priest who lives in a small town in Mexico where people consider him a saint. Years ago, he was able to expel the demon from a young girl and never stopped looking out for the welfare of his parishioners. Now, he is haunted by hair-raising visions, and to top it all off, his exorcist skills are once again required when another woman is possessed. But before fulfilling his task, Father Williams must atone for the great sin he committed, even if it brings down his reputation.