Alejandro Irarragorri discarded Andrés Guardado for the Atlas

Even though Andrew Saved stated that he intended to return to Atlas to retire as a footballer, the Fox board does not see the captain of the Mexican team as a possibility of reinforcement; What’s more, they currently see no place for him in the institution’s football plan.

Alejandro Irarragorripresident of Orlegi Group Board of Directors He said that the plans are different after the hit that Andrés Guardado gave them in 2019.

“The doors are open for everyone who wants to build, who has value to add, a conviction and a passion to work and create value, I personally spoke with Andrés in 2019 when we acquired the teamIrarragorri said.

“I invited him to work, to play well, we made an important offer for him and at the time he declined because in his professional and personal part he had other views and other plans, today I don’t know what his situation is, I read his statements. Our football moment is not there to consider that, and we’ll see, in time.”

Irarragorri was this half day in Guadalajara where the sponsor of the name of the High Performance Center to be called Aga Academy. was also present Marcelo Garcia Arce director of the Guadalajara brand.

“We need to generate on the pitch, it is on the pitch and off the pitch, former players and people who added value to the institution will always be recognized, honored,” he added.

Purchase of Zaragoza has not materialized

The director also spoke of the possibility of becoming Zaragoza of Spainand hopes to have news on the subject.

“On the subject of Saragossa I don’t have much to comment on in particular, what I can tell you and I have been very clear about the mission and vision that I Orlegi Sports we have in the management of Multi teams and lThe synergy that is generated, in Europe in particular in England and Spainto. They are objectives that we have outlined and, surely, in a few weeks we will have a little more to comment on it, ”he commented.