Alejandro Nones celebrates a romantic date with Geraldine Bazán in the heart of Paris. | instagram special

Alejandro Nones celebrates a romantic date with Geraldine Bazán in the heart of Paris and confirms that the right man will do anything to see us smile. After debuting as a couple in the prestigious Cannes Film Festivalthe actors moved to the city of love and on social networks they have given details of their visit.

after months ago Alexander Nones and Geraldine Bazán coincided in the recording of “Crown of Tears 2”, where they will interpret “patrick chavero” Y “Olga Ancira” respectively, the chemistry was such that they have given each other a chance at love discreetly.

Read more: Mara Patricia Castañeda reveals details of her secret wedding, there were only four people

Although both have tried to keep their personal lives low-key, particularly Geraldine Bazán since her divorce from Gabriel Sototheir trip to Paris has confirmed not only that they are together but also that they romantic details are the order of the day.

Alejandro Nones and Geraldine Bazán’s romantic date.



In her Instagram stories, Alejandro Nones and Geraldine Bazán shared details of a beautiful evening where they enjoyed authentic parisian dishes such as onion soup, escargots and foie gras. Although they did not pose together, it was evident when in the image of the actor of “Who Framed Sara” The bag that Geraldine showed in her stories minutes before appeared and a part of her leg was also seen.

Geraldine Bazán enjoyed Paris alongside Alejandro Nones.



During his flight from Cannes to Paris, Geraldine Bazán also showed off a beautiful bouquet of flowers confirming that Alejandro Nones is an extremely detailed man and something that has fallen in love more is that although they are traveling together, they have taken time to enjoy the city of love and its wonders separately.

Geraldine Bazán and Alejandro Nones, one more couple who carry their love discreetly

Geraldine Bazan and Alejandro Nones are the most recent couple to join a wave of discretion, where the actors do not show public signs of their love or talk about their romance, but simply look radiant.

The actors of “Crown of Tears 2” They thus follow the example of other celebrities such as Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez, also Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaro, because they seek to be recognized for their work and not for their love history.

Geraldine Bazan She has inspired her followers with the way she got ahead after her divorce and now, they celebrate that the actress is with a partner who pampers her, who gives her her place and who does everything to see her happy, as Alejandro Nones seems to be doing.