Alejandro Sanz in Peru: ticket prices, zones and sales start date | ANSWERS

The Spanish Alejandro Sanz return to Peru after visiting in 2020 to give a concert as part of his “Sanz en Vivo” tour, where he will be presenting his greatest hits and the new songs that have managed to position themselves on various platforms.

The interpreter will perform in a single concert on April 20 at the National Stadium, including our country in his tour of South America. With this show, Alejandro Sanz will make his Peruvian fans spend a great night with the most classic songs such as “Corazón Partío”, “My friend” or “My favorite person”.

WHEN DO TICKET SALE BEGIN FOR THE ALEJANDRO SANZ CONCERT IN PERU?

Tickets for the Alejandro Sanz concert in Peru will begin with an exclusive pre-sale only for BBVA customers on January 10 and 11, so they will benefit from a 15% discount.

However, from January 12 they will be on sale to the general public and the purchase modality for all dates will be carried out in person at the Teleticket modules throughout Peru and through the official website: https ://teleticket.com.pe.

WHAT ARE THE TICKET PRICES FOR THE ALEJANDRO SANZ CONCERT IN PERU?

Those who wish to get tickets for the Alejandro Sanz concert will have to nominate their tickets, that is, register the name, surname and ID of each person attending the show. You can do it from April 12 to 19, 2023. Then it will be enabled for download.

Platinum (field):

S/805 (full price)

S/ 697 (presale)

VIP (field):

S/615 (full price)

S/ 532.5 (presale)

West grandstand:

S/486 (full price)

S/420.75 (presale)

East grandstand:

S/486 (full price)

S/420.75 (presale)

North stand:

S/246 (full price)

S/213 (presale)

THE LAST TIME OF ALEJANDRO SANZ IN PERU

Before his last concert in Peru, held in February 2020, Alejandro Sanz promoted his project “#ElDisco”, which had collaborations with various Latin artists such as Nicky Jam, Residente and Camila Cabello. At that time, through an interview with RPP NewsHe also praised his compatriot Rosalía.

“It seems to me that he deserves all the admiration and respect for what he is doing, his career is impressive. And I think that this mixture that he has made between flamenco and urban music is very successful. There are things that can be liked more or less, but I find it surprising and I like to see her live, she has a lot of energy and is different from the others ”said.