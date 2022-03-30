Alejandro Sanz is confirmed for the Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo

The Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz added the Dominican Republic to his summer tour, to perform on May 7 at the Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo, after a two-year interruption caused by the pandemic.

The production company of the concert, SD Concerts, in the hands of the producer Saymon Díaz, will turn the Quisqueya into an amphitheater with capacity for around 8 thousand people, thus creating an intimate atmosphere, indicated a press release.

As in Coldplay, Saymon announced that his concerts will go in favor of the environment.

On this occasion, two spaces for disabled people will be installed: one in the Special Guest area and the other in the VIP area, thus remaining open to the inclusion policies established from this moment by the production company.

In that same order, SD Concerts will continue to carry out sustainable concerts, where recycling spaces will be enabled, as well as the reduction of the level of plastics in all areas including backstage, replacing it with glass containers, cardboard, among other measures.

Tickets for the event are now available through the tuboleta.com.do platform and are available from RD$3,500 balcony and RD$6,000 VIP with all numbered seats, with a pre-sale for Visa BHD León cardholders with a 25% discount that began on March 28 and ends on April 3.

Alejandro Sanz was in the country in 2019 together with Maná in a historic presentation at the golf course of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, uniting exclusively in a “Song for Punta Cana”.

In an interview with EFE, Sanz stressed that after the pandemic “everyone has come out rebounding with a desire to live”, although he has not been able to stop referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

“It moves us and lowers our spirits a lot,” he assured.

“It is a very cruel war, the horror that is experienced and the feeling of political failure,” he said. “We have always been at war, some touch us more than others, but in the midst of all this we cannot stop being ourselves, these are difficult times but we have to continue.”

The Spaniard will present his latest compilation album, “Sanz”, released at the end of last year and with which he celebrates 30 years of success in music.