Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima were seen as a couple

Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima They began their romance away from the spotlight, however, they left their audience with some clues to indicate that they were together, they recently confirmed their relationship through Instagram stories and this time, They were seen very affectionate in a photo.

The image was published by the model Shannon and only wrote “My life”, accompanied by a heart emoji. In the photograph, she appeared in an armchair curled up with Speitzer, while he tenderly closed his eyes and leaned on his partner’s chest, she hugged him with part of her legs and her brazi,

Although the couple had already posed at the Platinum Awards, this is one of the first photographs in which they are seen together on social networks, the other was weeks after the rumors about the courtship of Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima emerged.

Through Instagram, Alejandro and Shannon simultaneously published a temporary story, it is a screenshot where they were seen making a video call from each other’s perspective.

In this way, the fans who began to unite clues to “reveal” the love between the twothey could see that in reality they do have a loving relationship, although neither Shannon nor Speitzer have declared that they are a couple and it would seem that they prefer to give subtle cues about romance.

In her screenshot, the Venezuelan model wrote: “Counting the days”, implying that at the time of the call, they were not in the same city. For his part, the soap opera actor simply appeared relaxed and let his puppy lick his face.

For his part, in the image that Alejandro uploaded, he showed that Shannon was sending him a kiss while he smiled at her. Rumors about this romance also began in Instagram stories a few weeks ago.

without labeling, Shannon and Alejandro published short recordings of a dessertIt was a vanilla ice cream with chocolate served in a glass cup, both the color of the tablecloth and the time of publication and the style of the dish coincide, so his fans assured that they were together.

Hours later, one of Shannon’s followers participated in a dynamic organized by the Venezuelan model and asked her “Have a boyfriend?”for her part, the young woman evaded the questioning and answered “The day I want to tell you something… I promise I will!” together with some emoji yawning and a GIF of Lisa Simpson dancing.

However, the very day he arrived at Netflix the second season of dark desirea series starring Alexander Speitzer Y Maite Perroni; A video went viral where the actor enjoyed the company of a young blonde.

After so many clues, at the end of April, the actor declared that “I am happy, enjoying this stage in general in my life”he said, trying not to delve into the details of his relationship with the model.

At the insistence of the communicators, he said that he understood people’s interest in knowing about his private life, but “you already know that I don’t tell you anything about my personal life. In that sense, all very well”, he added.

hen he was questioned about the photos that both he and Marc Anthony’s ex-wife shared in their Instagram stories, which would have confirmed their courtship, he replied that he had nothing to say about it, but he feels happy in this relationship and he just wants to take care of her, not exposing her too much to the public.

“I tell you? All very well, I tell you that I am enjoying this stage of my life very much. When you want something, you have to know how to take care of it and for me one way to take care of my personal life is not giving more information than necessary”

