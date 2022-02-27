Alejandro Speitzer forgets Ester Expósito with ex-girlfriend of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Since his participation in the series “Someone has to die” by Manolo Caro, the name of the Mexican actor, Alejandro Speitzer, began to be listed in the entertainment industry.

In addition, maturity placed him as one of the most handsome men in the world, alongside actors like Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and Timothée Chalamet, to name a few.

That is why no one is surprised that the heart of one of the most popular actresses will be stolen, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Ester Expósito, who wanted to become famous thanks to the Netflix series, “Elite”.

The blonde shared credits with the singer Danna Paola, who became a cupid, presenting her best friend and the Spanish woman, which unleashed one of the most mediatic couples.

The couple was one of the most mediatic. Photo: IG / alejandrospeitzer

And it is that through social networks, although there were few signs of affection, the web exploded with a comment or image that either of them shared, because the fans were happy to see them together.

However, overnight, the stars decided to end their relationship, and it was even mentioned that the Spanish kept him, something that was denied by Ester Expósito herself.

But everything seemed to indicate that they ended on very good terms, as she assured that he was one of the best men she had ever met, something that he appreciates.

Everything seems to indicate that the couple has already decided to go their separate ways, as she has already confirmed her relationship with fellow actor, Nicolás Furtado, as they have been very active in networks.

So far, neither of them has confirmed the romance. Photo: IG / nicolasfurtado189 / ester_exposito

What is a fact is that the Mexican does not plan to be left behind, since he has already been seen flirtatious with one of the most important Venezuelan models in the industry.

Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima

It should be noted that it was the followers who have realized that the actor of “Dark Desire”, who realized that Speitzer has been dating the Venezuelan model, Shannon de Lima.

It all started when Alejandro boasted in one of his Instagram stories that he was enjoying a delicious ice cream at the “Sunset Tower Hotel” restaurant in Hollywood.

The stories of the famous gave them away. Photo: IG / alejandrospeitzer / shadelima

While pink nails could be seen on her social networks, it shows that in her profile, the same manicure and dessert shared by the Mexican will be confirmed.

The possible relationship between them has been somewhat criticized by users, since he is 27 years old and she is 33, but the fans of both approve of the possible relationship between celebrities.

It should be noted that the soap opera star is not only one of the most important top models in the world, but also had an affair with other celebrities such as Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, Marc Anthony and even James Rodríguez.

The star is one of the most sought after in the fashion industry. Photo: IG / shadelima

So far, neither of them has come out to confirm or deny a possible romance between them, but what is a fact is that they follow each other on Instagram and have exchanged some likes and comments.

