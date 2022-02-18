Alejandro Speitzer meets a fanatic in a taqueria and paralyzes the networks; Did you invite him to dinner?

Mexico City.- Alexander Speitzer He has established himself as one of the most promising actors in the Mexican scene. This is due to his incredible talent and, of course, an outstanding demeanor that has left his fans in love, especially a girl he met in a taqueria.

Through Twitter, a user narrated the experience she had with her friend when she went to a taco stand, the same place that the protagonist of dark desire. Given this coincidence, one of the girls was struck by the actor’s charms and asked for a photograph, which she published on social networks and became a trend in a few hours.

My best friend met her crush at tacos (hey, she didn’t want to go to that place for dinner),” the post reads.

The image came to the eyes of Alejandro Speitzer, who retweeted the story and wrote the following message: “and I begged that they accompany me to the tacos for 3 consecutive days.”

According to Internet users, this event occurred in a taqueria located in Pachuca, Hidalgo, where the Mexican interpreter shot the heart of a faithful follower.

Source: The Herald of Mexico