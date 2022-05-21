Alejandro Speitzer teaches you how to prepare a delicious apple salad with this Tik Tok

the mexican actor Alexander Speitzer He managed to show that beyond acting he also likes to get into the kitchen and prepare delicious recipes, because on this occasion through his account tik tok shared the recipe to make a Apple salad and make it clear that it is one of your favorite preparations at Christmas.

In a short video of just two minutes on said entertainment platform, the actor from dark desire confessed that the Apple salad It is one of his favorite recipes for Christmas, since he is in charge of preparing it when these beautiful dates of the year approach.

I decided to make this salad because I love it, every year at Christmas I am in charge of making it in my family, so well, I wanted to share it with you”, he mentioned.

Without a shirt and very focused on the recipe, the young man caught the eyes of his followers, who were surprised to see that he also liked to cook and inculcate himself in some homemade preparations. And so you don’t stay with the craving for this classic salad And you don’t have to wait until the holidays to prepare it, here we leave you the step by step that the famous shared of one of his favorite appetizers.

Shirtless! Alejandro makes a rich cooking recipe.

Screenshot: TikTok @alejandrospeitzr

Like Alexander dare to prepare this delicious Apple salad Since the actor explained the step by step to follow, here we leave you the ingredients that you need and the preparation that you must replicate.

Ingredients:

2 apples

1 cup sour cream

1 cup pineapple in syrup

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup condensed milk

½ cup of cherries to decorate

Preparation

Wash, peel and dice the apples, removing the core. She cuts the pineapple in syrup into squares and takes it to a bowl.

Now add the cream, the chopped nuts and condensed milk to the same bowl with the fruit and with the help of a spoon mix very well so that all the ingredients are unified.

Take it to a plate or container where it is going to be offered and decorate with the cherries.

Enjoy a rich Apple salad with this recipe made by the famous actor Alexander Speitzer.