Entertainment

Alejandro Speitzer teaches you how to prepare a delicious apple salad with this Tik Tok

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

the mexican actor Alexander Speitzer He managed to show that beyond acting he also likes to get into the kitchen and prepare delicious recipes, because on this occasion through his account tik tok shared the recipe to make a Apple salad and make it clear that it is one of your favorite preparations at Christmas.

In a short video of just two minutes on said entertainment platform, the actor from dark desire confessed that the Apple salad It is one of his favorite recipes for Christmas, since he is in charge of preparing it when these beautiful dates of the year approach.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie deepened her commitment to bees and sustainability in Cambodia

4 mins ago

Cardi B says she has a ‘responsibility’ to address politics in David Letterman interview

16 mins ago

Watch Camila Soruco’s presentation that earned her the pass to the final of “I have talent…”

25 mins ago

I’m Batman! Let’s Remember Some Of The Most Iconic Actors Who Have Represented This Superhero – areacucuta.com

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button