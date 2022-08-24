Alejandro Toledo changes his version of Venezuela’s diplomatic bag | POLITICS

During a new hearing of the oral trial against the former president Ollanta Humala and former first lady Nadine Heredia for alleged money laundering, as a result of the Odebrecht Case, the former head of state Alexander Toledo testified, as a witness, about the alleged arrival of a diplomatic bag from Venezuela with money for the campaign of the Nationalist Party in 2006.

From the United States, Toledo – who is required by the Peruvian justice, when accused of receiving bribes from Odebrecht for the bidding of the Interoceanic highway – said that he never had evidence that resources had been sent from Caracas to finance Humala, in his first attempt to reach the Government Palace.

“Everything has been speculation and the Intelligence Service had no evidence”he stated.

In this way, he changed the statement he offered in 2015 to the newspaper “Correo”, where he referred that “in my government we found a diplomatic bag with US$850,000”. On that occasion, he said that he called the then president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, to inform him that he was going to withdraw the Peruvian ambassador from Caracas for that reason.

Toledo indicated that his words were in a “political” context, because he was a candidate for the Presidency.

He stressed that, if in 2006 his government withdrew Ambassador Carlos Urrutia from Venezuela, it was because Chávez had interfered in that year’s elections, by calling ex-president Alan García a “thief with seven soles”, who at that time was a candidate for the Aprista Party.

The Third National Collegiate Criminal Court will continue today the trial against Humala, Heredia and others. Prosecutor Germán Juárez Atoche, a member of the Lava Jato special team of the Public Ministry, has requested 20 years in prison for the former president and 26 years for his wife.