Alejandro Toledo: The United States will give Peru money confiscated from the former president

The United States will give Peru more than half a million dollars in money confiscated from former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), investigated for corruption in the Odebrecht case.

The US Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it will sendapproximately $686,000 to the Peruvian Government, seized from the former president.

Toledo is accused of receiving tens of millions of dollars in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for favoring the Brazilian construction company in its business in Peru, when he was still president of the country.

“This case is an important example of the international cooperation needed to address corruption abroad when illicit proceeds are brought to the United States,” said Kenneth Polite, Deputy Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, in a statement. .

Alejandro Toledo is prosecuted for money laundering

The former Peruvian president is prosecuted for alleged crimes of money laundering, collusion and influence peddlingin relation to contracts granted to Odebrecht for the construction of the Interoceanic Route between Brazil and Peru.

According to the American Justice, Toledo used about 1.2 million dollars obtained through bribes to purchase property in the state of Maryland. The seized funds come from the proceeds from the sale of those properties.

For the criminal case against Toledo, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office requested 20 years and 6 months in prison.

The former president was arrested in 2019 in California, where he has lived for several years, and spent 8 months in prison for flight risk, although he was able to leave prison and go on house arrest in March 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. the covid-19.

Last September, the United States Justice gave the green light to the extradition of the former president, finding sufficient evidence to justify this measure, although the final decision is now in the hands of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

(With information from EFE)