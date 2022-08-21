Alejandro Toledo will testify this Monday the 22nd in a trial against Ollanta Humala and Nadine Heredia

Former President Alejandro Toledo must give his statement this Monday, August 22, as part of the oral trial against former president Ollanta Humala and his wife, former first lady, Nadine Heredia, for the alleged crime of money laundering in the framework of the investigations of the ‘Odebrecht’ case.

The judge Nayko Coronadowho chairs the Third National Collegiate Criminal Courtdetailed that Toledo Manrique will appear virtually after being notified for this diligence in the house where he is under house arrest in USAas part of the extradition process requested by the Peruvian justice to the US authorities as a result of the case in question.

The magistrate has given an account of the content of a record sent by the Consulate of Peru in San Franciscoin California, where it is verified that the notification was complied with sending the former president summoning him to give his testimonial statement in the case against Humala Tasso and his wife.

The prosecutor German Juarez Atocheof the Special Team of the Prosecutor’s Office for cases Odebrecht Y car washrequested that the former president Alexander Toledo testify about an alleged economic support that came from Venezuelathrough diplomatic bags, to finance the presidential campaign of Ollanta Humala in 2006, among other issues.

tax request

For this case, the Public ministry He has asked for 20 years in prison for the former presidential partner. In the case of Ollanta Humala, 10 years are added for the events of the 2011 campaign, while in the case of Nadine Heredia another 10 years were also requested for events that occurred in that year’s campaign.

It should be noted that this same prison requirement for this case was requested for the mother of the former first lady, Antonia Alarcón; her brother, Ilán Heredia, as well as for her friend Rocio Calderon.