Alejandro Vázquez does not see the Faculty of Medicine in León as possible

The opportunities for León to have his long-awaited Degree in Medicine have dissipated again after the words of the Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Alexander Vazquezwhich has shown the need to provide employment opportunities for the nearly 4,000 medical graduates who lack a specialist degree in order to insert them into the national health system, beyond creating more faculties.

In this sense, several days ago, the rector of the University of León (ULE), Juan Francisco García Marín, publicly supported the demand of Leonese society, for more than a decade, for the implementation of medical studies, being in turn favorable to requesting and developing this long-awaited degree “as long as there is sufficient budget allocation”. And that sufficient budget would be 20 million euros. A figure that at the moment does not seem feasible to obtain either.

The head of Health regarding the claims to create new faculties of Medicine in León has meant that “it does not depend on this Ministry, but rather it is the decision of the regional Government and the Ministry of Education” and this is also decided within of the Council of Universities.

Regardless of this, Vázquez has warned that in order to have a School of Medicine It is not enough to have a building but it is also necessary to have teaching staff.

«In the two faculties in Valladolid and Salamanca, with more than five hundred years of teaching tradition, we have serious problems in having professors due to accreditation issues“by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA)”, explained the counselor, who recalls that the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, “recently raised the need to lower the criteria to be able to be a professor, but until now there is no news».

Aside from the problem of having professors in the universities, Vázquez has also added as a reflection the urgent need to give jobs to those close to 4,000 graduates who currently do not have a specialist degree and, therefore, cannot be incorporated into the national health system.

Therefore, before manufacturing more medicine graduates we must give way to those currently in existence so that there are no pools of unemployed graduates, ”said the counselor.