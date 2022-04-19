Alejandro Zendejas sets his sights on the Liguilla and Qatar

The Club America Eagles live a great moment in the final stretch of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX and despite not displaying their best football, the creams are very close to securing a ticket to Repechage and they could even fight for one of the two remaining tickets to classify the league directly.

In this panorama and before the possibility of being summoned to the Mexican team for the friendly against Guatemala, the midfielder of the America, Alejandro Zendejasrevealed that he is full of hope in this closing tournament with those from Coapa.

“I work on my own and they called me a game last year so I’m already on the radar. If I’m happy, but if not, I know I have to work but hopefully it will happen soon,” Zendejas commented for TUDN.

The former Necaxa player assured that the creams are going through a great moment in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, linking 4 wins in their last games, so they are motivated and dream of entering the Liguilla directly.

“Right now I feel the team is very motivated, we know that we have three very important games so far we can enter directly, so we have to continue doing things as we have been doing them with concentration and humility,” said the midfielder.

Regarding his role in the team with Tano Ortiz on the bench, Zendejas commented that now he is having more opportunities with the interim azulcrema, because with Santiago Solari he was losing prominence as the days went by.

“These are decisions that are made, the coaching staff at that time made them, I was happy calm, because I worked on my own, I knew that I could not lower him being in a team like America, so if I started playing there, they lowered a little my minutes, I was not worried, I was calm, I knew that everything comes and right now I am enjoying it a lot”.

América adds 19 points and will have a fast-paced closing in its calendar, facing León this Wednesday at CDMX, Tigres this weekend at Volcán and then Cruz Azul at Azteca.

