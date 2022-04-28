Alejandro Zendejas will not throw in the towel until the end

America experience a resurgence in Closure 2022 and, after having occupied the last places in the general table with Santiago Solari at the helm, things are very different today with six wins in a row at the hands of Ferdinand Ortiz and the entire squad is fully committed in search of the highest goal that is the title.

The Eagles revived as authentic ‘Ave Fénix’ in the tournament and one of the players who has been key in the change is undoubtedly Alexander Zendejaswho based on his imbalance, presence in the area and goalscoring instinct became an undisputed starter and every game shows it with convincing performances even calling the attention of the national coach Gerardo Martino.

The azulcrema offensive midfielder will today participate in the friendly duel against Guatemala in Orlando and, although on the Mexican National Team ‘A’ It seems that there are no more places to Qatar 2022will never lower his guard and tonight he will give his all to continue in Tata’s sights without losing hope of going to the World Cup.

This Tricolor ‘B’ was armed with difficulties to face the match against the Central Americans when the final part of the regular season is being played and it is not FIFA date; However, this does not matter to Zendejas and he wants to show himself clearly, since he is not going for a walk and his objective does not give him up for lost in the least.

Alejandro is aware that many of the places are already occupied in appearance and that Martino will hardly move his already established base and ‘big fish’, but he will try to raise his hand with more outstanding performances in the MX League and is also very aware that some players like Diego Lainez They are far from regular and that is where the opportunity could open up. So in his mind, the illusion is firm.

The ’17’ of the Eagles is the best Mexican scorer so far this football year. With Necaxa He scored six goals in the previous contest and with the Coapa team he has already recorded four goals, which confirms his good moment and he will not throw in the towel until the end in order to fulfill his dream of attending the world Cup.