Alena Annaleigh | Gifted 13-year-old girl accepted into medical school: “I really want to make a mark on the world” | United States | nnda nnrt | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

He is only 13 years old, but he is already making history. Alena Analeigh is a gifted girl who has become the youngest African American to be accepted into a medical school in USA.

In just one year, the minor has completed two years of university, taking all possible courses in the Arizona State University and Oakwood Universitynoted the 12news outlet.

LOOK: United States: a former Nascar driver was killed by a homeless man at a gas station

“I really want to make my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls who know what they can do.”said the young promise.

Although last year she was accepted into the engineering degree, since she dreamed of one day working at NASA, Alena He realized that this was not his thing. He soon discovered his true passion: biology.

“In fact, it took me an engineering class to say that this is not where I wanted to go”, he pointed. “I think viral immunology really grew out of my passion for volunteering and going out and engaging with the world.”

If everything goes according to plan, Alena will graduate as a doctor at the age of 18.

“I want to inspire girls. I want them to see that there are no limits.” declared the girl, who will attend the University of Alabama Heersink School of Medicinein Birmingham.

Last week, the minor received your university acceptance letter. Through a post on her Instagram account, she expressed her joy and her gratitude towards her mother.

“Statistics would have said I never would have made it,” he wrote. “A little black girl adopted from Fontana, California. I have worked so hard to achieve my goals and live my dreams. Mom I made it. She couldn’t have done it without you. You gave me every possible opportunity to succeed. You cheered me up, you wiped away my tears, you gave me Oreos when I needed comfort, you never allowed me to settle, you disciplined me when I needed it. You are the best mother a child could ask for. MOM, I DID IT!”

Committed to helping society

According to Univision, Alena She is not only a girl committed to her studies, but also to society, since she founded an organization called Brown STEM Girlwhich promotes scholarships for minority students and opportunities for black women.

Last summer she spoke at the ASU+GSV Summit about her efforts to get more black girls involved in science, technology, engineering and math.

Photo: @thebrownstemgirl

“I wanted to show other girls who look like me that it is possible, and that If you don’t fight for yourself, no one will fight for you.. So every ‘no’ I got was fine with me. I just struggled even more to find a way to get that ‘yes’.”said.

Although she spends most of her time studying, she claims to be happier than ever since she is achieving her goals.

“I am happy and I am living my dreams”, it states. “I’m doing what I like.”