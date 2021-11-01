Alerion shares accelerate to the upside as expected, but the road to the upside is not yet over

When we wrote in March we confirm our Strong Buy long term judgment on Alerion with a target above 300% from current levels, the stock was quoted in the 12.6 euro area. After seven months we find it in the 24.05 euro area. Hence, Alerion shares accelerate to the upside as expected, but the road to the upside is not over yet. Although as we will see, before continuing he will have to face a tough obstacle that could have a strong impact on the future of the title.

From the point of view of the fundamentals, the situation is quite mixed. Some indicators such as the PE, the PEG and the PB express a fairly significant overestimation. With an expected price / earnings ratio of 48.11 and 38.07 for the current year and next year respectively, the company operates with very high profit multiples.

The company’s EBITDA / turnover ratio, on the other hand, is relatively important and generates high margins net of write-downs, depreciation and taxes.

Another aspect that supports the title is linked to the growth in turnover which has a significant growth potential. In fact, turnover is expected to grow strongly according to Standard & Poor’s forecasts, with an average increase of about 21% per year for the next three years.

According to the only analyst who covers Alerion, the judgment is to buy, but the target price expresses an overvaluation of more than 30%. A recommendation that probably should be updated given the obvious contradiction.

Alerion shares accelerate upwards as expected, but the road to the upside is not yet over: the indications of the graphical analysis

The title Alerion (MIL: ARN) closed the trading day of October 29 at a price of 24.05 up by 0.42%.

Weekly time frame

The current trend is bullish and has reached its II price target in the 24.4 euro area. Overcoming this obstacle would give a further bullish push that could reach the third price target in the 29.4 euro area. Potentially, therefore, the stock could rise by a further 20% from current levels.

Failure to break the resistance, on the other hand, could cause prices to retrace to the € 19.26 area (first price target). Nothing to worry about, indeed it could represent an interesting purchase opportunity.

Conversely, a weekly close of less than 19.26 euros would reverse the current trend downwards.