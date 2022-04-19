Alert Chile: Arturo Vidal betrays Inter and reveals his new club

The midfielder celebrated the goal of one of his compatriots

April 17, 2022 10:36 p.m.

The Chilean soccer player of Inter Milan, Arturo Vidal, surprised the fans of the Italian team by celebrating the triumph of a team other than his own, especially since he is on the other side of the world, on the American continent.

What happens is that the midfielder shared an image in the history of his account on the social network Instagram where he is seen celebrating the goal scored by one of his compatriots, something that gave the King a lot of happiness.

This is a goal scored by player Mauricio Isla, who scored one of the three goals in Flamengo’s 3-1 win against Sao Paulo in the 69th minute, just on matchday 2 of Brazilian football’s Serie A.

This victory for the Rio de Janeiro team allowed them to place themselves in fourth place in the general classification with four points, although there is still very little time to know the future of the club.

This becomes the first goal scored by the island in this tournament, but it is expected that his scoring ability can be reflected in other games in the future, since he is one of the favorites to participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.