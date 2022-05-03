Alert Chile: Giant of America presses to sign Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal is getting closer to landing in America, leaving Inter Milan and Europe behind

Strikers Writing May 02, 2022 5:39 p.m.

Arturo Vidal’s departure from Inter Milan is yet to come, as he has less and less playing time in the Italian team. In addition, the problem of money that the group has and the salary obtained by the Chilean does not help at all his continuity in the neroazurro team.

In this order of ideas, it can be seen how great players from Europe and beyond seek the services of the Copa America champion midfielder on two occasions.

Among those who are on his trail, Flamengo stands out, a group that the Chilean himself declared to be a fan and made himself available to reach the group after his departure from Milan, something that could greatly improve football in Brazil.

They know this on Rio de Janeiro soil, which is why Thiago Maia gave his opinion on the possible arrival of Arturo Vidal and opened the doors of the team for a possible arrival of the former Chilean midfielder Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, placing slight pressure on him. .

“Any player that comes will add a lot. Especially a player like Vidal, who played for several clubs in Europe, will definitely help us a lot.”he said, on the YouTube channel of journalist Vene Casagrande.