“Alert for anomalous increase of cases”

Acute hepatitis and number of cases –

“The uproar has broken out because in England since January there has been an abnormal increase in cases of severe acute hepatitis in children – explains the expert -: we are talking about minors who come to the emergency room with non-specific symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, Sometimes fever. After in-depth examinations the disease, hepatitis in fact, is found, and in England it was noted that the greater number of children with a particularly severe form was higher than the norm. In recent weeks the alert has also gone off in other countries Europeans, with some cases also in Italy “.

The circular from the ministry: checks on the disease

– In Italy a circular is arriving from the Ministry of Health, the second after that of April 14, with the indications of the checks to be carried out following the alert: all health organizations and doctors are asked to report any suspected case of hepatitis of which the causes are not understood.

Unknown hepatitis and adenovirus

– But there is still no clarity on the real gravity of the situation. “In England they studied 110 children with severe hepatitis – clarifies Indolfi -: in 75% of them the analyzes found the presence of adenovirus which is rarely associated with hepatitis. We are trying to understand if adenovirus is a cause of ” .

Unclear symptoms –

The concern is also linked to the fact that there are no symptoms that help to understand that we are in the presence of acute hepatitis. “The disease manifests itself most of the time with absolutely nonspecific symptoms, such as nausea or vomiting – the pediatrician continues -. Some more specific symptoms may be the so-called jaundice, the yellow color in the mucous membranes. But the only advice we can give is to refer to the family pediatrician, who will evaluate how to proceed “.