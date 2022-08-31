Alert for several storms in formation near Cuba and Florida

The Atlantic warms up, but the eyes are on the formation of several storms in the vicinity of the Caribbean and the Florida peninsula, in the United States. This is the update on the tropics and these possible formations that could soon affect the island, in the cyclonic stage with the highest probability in history.

The end of August presents itself with four areas highlighted for potential development by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, but the broad area of ​​low pressure moving into the central Atlantic in close proximity to the smaller Caribbean islands will be the focus. of meteorologists’ concern this week.

A tropical wave has been tracking since leaving Africa eight days ago and has been overcoming many atmospheric impediments along the way and is currently moving rapidly across the central Caribbean Sea near Jamaica. However, meteorologists indicate that it should move towards Central America and southeastern Mexico.

THUNDERSTORMS FORMING NEAR CUBA AND FLORIDA

Another small but stubborn low pressure area that has broken away from a stagnant front over the north-central Atlantic is a few miles east of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms have shot up intermittently over the defined circulation, but it has not been better shaped by the northeasterly wind.

“It is a tropical curiosity and does not represent any threat to the land,” they say from Miami.

The most conspicuous is an expanding area of ​​low pressure moving across the tropical mid-Atlantic. With the stalwart support of forecast models, the Miami Hurricane Center gave it a high chance of developing within the next five days.

They explain that the low pressure area is large and still disorganized, so it will take a little time for it to grow. For now, the models keep the core of the organizational storm heading north of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, but the rest of the Caribbean islands should remain vigilant, as the system is still in its early stages. formative and may vary directions.